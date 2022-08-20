Actor Gary Busey faces sexual offense charges

Actor Gary Busey was charged on Friday for a series of reported sexual offenses said to have taken place in New Jersey while Busey was in the area for the Monster Mania Convention.

According to a news release issued by the Cherry Hill Police Department, Busey has been charged with "two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, a single count of fourth-degree attempted sexual assault and a single count of harassment."

Cherry Hill police state that the investigation into the allegations against Busey is still ongoing, but confirm that the "crime occurred at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70, near where the Monster Mania convention was being held."

"There's no doubt Gary was in attendance for this thing . . . he took multiple photos with fans throughout the three days," writes TMZ in coverage of the incident.

The full statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department can be seen below:

Cherry Hill, NJ –A California man is facing sexual offense charges stemming from incidents occurring at the annual Monster Mania Convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

During the weekend of the event, August 12th-14th, 2022, Cherry Hill Police responded to the Doubletree Hotel, 2349 West Route 70, for the report of a sex offense.

On August 19th, 2022 as a result of the investigation, Cherry Hill Police Detectives charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu California, with the following offenses:

• 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Contact – 4th Degree

• 1 count of Criminal Attempt/ Criminal Sexual Contact – 4th Degree

• 1 count of Harassment - Disorderly Persons Offense

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Robert Daniello of the Cherry Hill Police Department

Gary Busey is known for his work in such films as "Point Break," "The Buddy Holly Story," and "Under Siege." He was included as a guest at the Monster Mania Convention for his role in the film adaptation of Stephen King's werewolf story "Silver Bullet."