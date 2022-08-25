Megyn Kelly drops F-bombs on Dr. Fauci during episode of podcast

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had a lot to say about soon to be retired Dr. Anthony Fauci during Wednesday's broadcast of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Speaking on the topic of Fauci's statement that he "certainly would consider" stepping forward if issued a subpoena from Republican lawmakers regarding his role in the COVID pandemic, Kelly got a bit heated.

"He sounds like he's been invited to afternoon tea at one of our houses," Kelly said on Wednesday. ". . .F**k you, Dr. Fauci. You don't get to say whether you'll go. You get a Congressional subpoena you show up or you get the Steve Bannon treatment."

Kelly's mention of Bannon is in reference to the former White House aide being found guilty of contempt for ignoring a subpoena to testify in the January 6 committee investigations. Sentencing for Bannon is scheduled for October 21 and he's up against a possible two-year jail sentence.

"Megyn Kelly has joined MAGA in attacking Dr. Fauci," Dash Dobrofsky, host of the podcast "Uncovering the Truth" weighs in on Twitter. "Megyn is more outraged at an 81-year-old patriot who saved millions of lives than she was at predator Roger Ailes who sexually abused her. Stockholm Syndrome doesn't give her the right to defame Fauci. Shame on Megyn Kelly."

"Why does Megyn Kelly think Dr. Fauci won't cooperate with any inquiry that Congress sends him — without needing a subpoena — when the only time he hasn't is when the TRUMP WHITE HOUSE blocked him from testifying about coronavirus," says Grant Stern, Executive Editor of Occupy Democrats.

"Good riddance Anthony Fauci," Kelly says.

Watch video of Wednesday's episode below.