Lauren Boebert has gone to a place of "lesbian dance theory" in an attempt to slam Biden

In a recent appearance on Fox News, Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) weighed in on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and, in doing so, provided a quote that has caused ripples of discourse throughout the weekend.

"How the heck can Joe Biden call America-first conservatives a threat to Democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper? He's the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border," Boebert said to Fox. "He's the one who is robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen's daughter's degree in lesbian dance theory."

Boebert, who is often referenced as being someone who dropped out of high school, is receiving a great deal of backlash for her "lesbian dance theory" comment, and her general views towards Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

"In response to Lauren Boebert being upset about college student loan relief, the GED Council of America has agreed to refund her $24.99," jokes one commenter on Twitter.

"Conservatives always frame objectively cool hypotheticals as the worst things ever," says Caleb Dume. "Lesbian Dance Theory sounds cool as s**t, actually."

"Just a reminder, Lauren Boebert will not be serving brunch today after church," another commenter quips, along with a photo of what was once Boebert's Shooters, a gun-themed restaurant that went under due to a dispute with the property's landlord.

"A lot of far right politicians end up saying stuff that just sounds like a movie I'd watch: lesbian dance theory, cyborg slaves of Satan, overeducated under-loved millennials microwaving dinner with their cats, etc," says writer Juliet Bennett Rylah.

"Opinion | I am the chair of the Department of Lesbian Dance Theory at Oberlin. Here's why I'll be voting for Ron DeSantis in 2024," Tweets the parody account New York Times Pitchbot.

"I don't know what the hell this lady is talking about, but I absolutely would have gone to college if they were teaching lesbian dance theory. I could argue that today, I'd be dean of this department," says Arlan Hamilton, author and founder of Backstage Capital.

"Biden promised an assault weapons ban if Democrats control Congress after the midterms," Boebert said on Saturday. "He may as well promise two scoops of free ice cream to everyone since that is NOT happening. Americans are going to show Democrats the door in November."