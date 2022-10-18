"Wouldn't she be great?": Trump reportedly wants Jan. 6 "victim" Marjorie Taylor Greene for DOJ job

Former President Donald Trump has floated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for a top administration post ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid, according to Rolling Stone.

"Wouldn't she be great?" one source recalled Trump saying while discussing Greene for a possible administration job. It's unclear whether the former president had her in mind for a Cabinet position, agency appointment or senior White House role, the source told Rolling Stone, but "he loves MTG and would want her very close in a second term, that much was clear."

Another source specifically said that Trump floated Greene for a possible senior Justice Department role, which confused the source.

"I don't think she's a lawyer," the source told Rolling Stone.

It's no surprise that Trump is drawn to Greene, who has been one of his most avid supporters in Congress. Greene has also made racist and anti-semitic statements and has embraced extreme views similar to those of the former president. In the past, she has signaled support for political violence, including the execution of Democrats.

Like Trump, she has also promoted bizarre conspiracy theories supporting QAnon and unproven claims of widespread election fraud as well as fringe false claims about a space laser starting California wildfires and 9/11 trutherism.

Greene also frequents rallies supporting the former president and often pays visits to Trump properties, showcasing her allegiance to the Republican kingmaker. He has rewarded her loyalty by endorsing her candidacy and singing her praises at events.

Despite her extremist views, Greene is expected to be a significant player in the mainstream of the GOP. The congresswoman even has a "cozy working relationship" with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., multiple sources told Rolling Stone.

Greene is aware of her influence within Republican circles and plans to use that to her advantage.

"I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he's going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway," Greene said of McCarthy in a recent interview with The New York Times.

"And if he doesn't, they're going to be very unhappy about it," she added, referring to GOP supporters. "I think that's the best way to read that. And that's not in any way a threat at all. I just think that's reality."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Since President Joe Biden took office, Greene and her colleagues have repeatedly filed articles of impeachment against him. Greene has filed articles of impeachment accusing Biden of abusing his power to benefit his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine when he was vice president.

She said that McCarthy would have to adopt her "more aggressive" approach to punish Biden and other Democrats for conducting a "witch hunt" against Trump.

Greene, who began tweeting voter fraud conspiracy theories the day after the election, has often defended the former president's role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But despite spreading falsehoods about a "stolen election", Greene defended herself during a debate on Sunday night against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, who accused her of being partially responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riot as any other member of Congress," Greene said. "That was the third day I had on the job. I had nothing to do with what happened there that day, and I will not have you accuse me of that. That is wrong of you to do. You are lying about me, and you will not defame my character in that manner."

But for at least two months after the election, Greene promoted baseless conspiracy theories that widespread voter fraud helped put Biden in the White House. She was also quick to embrace the "stop the steal" narrative and has continued to promote conspiracy theories that allege high-profile leaders are pedophiles.