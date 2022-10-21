Select Committee issues subpoena to Trump regarding Jan. 6

The House Select Committee investigating the events surrounding the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol have voted unanimously to issue a subpoena to Trump on Friday.

In a statement posted to Twitter from the January 6th Committee account, they state that the purpose of the subpoena is to obtain "testimony and records relevant to the Select Committee's investigation into the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol and its causes."

The subpoena, drafted and signed by Bennie G. Thompson and Liz Cheney, addresses Trump saying "As demonstrated in our hearings. we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power."

On page two of the subpoena, the Committee tells Trump "because of your central role in each element of these actions [listed on page one], the Select Committee unanimously directed the issuance of a subpoena seeking your testimony and relevant documents in your possession on these and related topics. This subpoena calls for testimony regarding your dealings with multiple individuals who have now themselves invoked their Fifth Amendment."

Among the individuals mentioned above are listed Roger Stone, John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark.

"Accountability is a b***h," says Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele. "And can we not start with the 'this is unprecedented' c**p. It is unprecedented that a president incited an insurrection. That's what HE did. Holding him accountable is NOT unprecedented, it's what the rule of law requires."