Breaking down the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian settlement, including $200K child support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially, legally no more.

Almost two years after first filing, Kardashian and West have settled their divorce, including child custody. West, also known as Ye, will be responsible for paying $200,000 in monthly child support, according to court documents.The former couple will share joint custody of their four children, each parent having "equal access," as Entertainment Tonight has reported, but Kardashian will have the majority of parenting time with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, all under the age of 10, which continues the basic arrangement the co-parents had established.

As is typical, child support will be automatically deducted from West's account and deposited in Kardashian's. According to Entertainment Tonight, West "will also be responsible for an equal share of their kids' educational expenses (including tuition), as well as their children's security expenses." West will be liable for private school fees, tutoring and health care costs for his children, Insider reports. Both Kardashian and West have waived receiving spousal support, which is in accordance with arrangements from their prenuptial agreement.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian and West are to resolve any future disputed issues regarding their children through mediation: "The one stipulation: if one of the parents fails to participate in mediation, the other parent, by default, will make the parental decision."

Their divorce had been contentious, including West (who had at least four different attorneys) objecting to Kardashian's request to be legally declared single because West allegedly wanted his assets protected first. The judge did grant Kardashian's request. Those proprietary assets were apparently divided appropriately as a result of the new settlement (and also in accordance with their prenup) but no details have been released.

The divorce settlement between West and Kardashian was reached only weeks before the two would have had to go to trial in court to resolve their issues, issues West spoke — and rapped — publicly about, including in the song "True Love" where West "didn't waste any time making his feelings known about how he felt when it came to visiting his kids." That song includes the lyrics about visitation with children, "I feel like they borrowed . . . When I gotta return them, scan 'em like a bar code."

In recent months, West has been the subject of increasing concern and mounting controversy. The rapper and designer has made repeated public antisemitic statements, statements which caused his supporters to react in turn. He wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt to Paris Fashion week, threatened violence against Jewish people in social media posts and stormed out of an interview. These behaviors have caused West to lose sponsorships and support from multiple brand partnerships, including Adidas, Gap, Foot Locker and Balenciaga. He was also dropped by his agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA). On a recent podcast, West alleged he owes the IRS about $50 million in back taxes.

Kardashian cited irreconcilable differences when she filed from divorce from West in February 2021. At that time, the couple had been married for nearly seven years. In March of this year, when West shared an Instagram post of his daughter's backpack, lamenting that he was last "allowed" to see the child a week previous, Kardashian wrote in a now-deleted comment, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."