No bones days are permanent now that we've lost Noodle the pug

For some time now, those dreary days when it seemed almost impossible to get out of bed were made considerably better with the help of Noodle the pug. Made known through a series of TikTok videos created by his human companion in New York, Jonathan Graziano, Noodle would tip us off as to whether any given day had the makings of a "bones" or "no bones day" based on his willingness to get out of his own little bed and get going.

Sadly, on Saturday morning, Graziano delivered the heartbreaking news that we have entered into a state of permanent no bones days because Noodle has passed away at the age of 14.

"I'm so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed away yesterday," Graziano said through tears in a video posted to TikTok on Saturday. "He was at home. He was in my arms. This is incredibly sad. It's incredibly difficult. It's a day I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive."

Almost immediately after Graziano posted his video, fans of Noodle flooded social media with well-wishes and expressions of grief.

"NOODLE THE PUG PASSED AWAY I WOKE UP TO THE NEWS I AM GOING TO CRAWL INTO A HOLE," one fan posted to Twitter.

"I just learned that Noodle the pug passed away and I don't think I'll recover from this news," tech and podcast creator Jenna Ezarik said.

"RIP noodle the pug. Bones or no bones got so many through a very dark time. Run free at the bridge little dude," said another Noodle fan.

In an interview with NPR in 2021, Graziano spoke on how Noodle came into his life, and how the idea for their TikTok videos was born.

"I adopted Noodle when he was seven and a half years old, and we learned very early on that when he doesn't want to go on walkies, he will not go on walkies," Graziano said. "And it's just insane to be able to share this with you guys and see the response. So I really appreciate it."

After gaining popularity starting in 2021, Noodle videos on TikTok and Instagram garnered likes in the 100 million range. In an interview with Today in 2021, Graziano gave insight into their popularity, and their ability to offer a simple form of self-care.

"A bones day is a day where you just have to go after your ambition or a task you were outing off. A no bones day is a day when you just permission to wear soft clothes, self-care, take a bath."

RIP, Noodle. You will be missed.