Stephen Colbert gives us a peek at a "de-wokeified" Disney World under Ron DeSantis

On Tuesday's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," a comedic video short allowed viewers to take a peek at what Disney World in Orlando would look like if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had his way.
On Monday, a bill was signed by DeSantis that effectively places the municipal services and development of the special zone encompassing the park within his control. As NPR highlights in their coverage of the bill, this appears to be "retaliation for a growing feud between Disney and the governor, which hit a tipping point last year when DeSantis said Disney 'crossed the line' by opposing an education bill that restricts classroom discussion around gender identity and sexual orientation."
"The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end," DeSantis said during a news conference on Monday. "There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day."
In the video shown on "The Late Show," we're given an idea of the changes this new "sheriff" could potentially enforce, and one of them involves anatomically correct Disney characters roaming throughout the popular tourist destination.
"We here at Disney Parks have received our marching orders and are thrilled to announce updates to our newly de-wokeified Magical Kingdom," the video intros, debuting the following changes:
Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.
Watch below:
Shares