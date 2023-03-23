How to fix the Netflix fantasy "Shadow and Bone" as Season 2 crashes to Earth

As far as debuts go, "Shadow and Bone" made a smashing one. In 2021, the Netflix adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's novels earned hearty cheers from fans of the books, with new fans jumping on board and ratings high enough for the show to be labeled the streaming site's "flagship fantasy." But the sophomore season, which premiered March 16, has some issues. As highly anticipated as any new project from Bardugo, a bestselling and beloved fantasy author known for Young Adult fiction, this furthering of the adaptation shot to the top of Netflix and there it rests, albeit unsteadily.

Collider says Season 2 "squanders its potential" while Paste brings up "The rushed pacing [which] makes almost every character's decisions feel as though they're happening because the story says they should happen."

"There's a distinct sense of laziness," The Beat says in their review, "and the season feels low-effort and uninspired, with a bloated and bumbling plot. By the final episode, it was hard not to laugh at the mess that was left behind in the wake of this season."

What happened? How did a story so imaginative, sweeping and beloved fall? A third season of the show depends on this current one's (presently uncertain) success. A "Six of Crows" spin-off also hangs in the balance, according to Forbes. The spin-off "isn't close to getting a green light," as EW writes in an interview with showrunner Eric Heisserer. If the "Shadow and Bone" story is to continue, it needs to find its sea legs again. Here are some ideas to help the meandering show find its way.

01 More heists! Lewis Tan as Tolya, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, and Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa in "Shadow and Bone." (Courtesy of Netflix) Image_placeholder "Shadow and Bone" highlights the story of a young soldier who uncovered an extraordinary magical power in the first season, a power which makes her a living saint – the Sun Summoner– and which may heal her magically fractured world. That character (the luminous Jessie Mei Li as Alina) is at the shining heart of the story, but as heroes can be a little earnestly too perfect, some other characters often steal the light. That would be the thieves: their leader Kaz (Freddy Carter) the "Bastard of the Barrel," kind assassin Inej (Amita Suman) and sharpshooter Jesper (Kit Young). Let's see more of them. Carter is doing a YA "Peaky Blinders" level performance here in his portrayal of a tortured young crime boss, delivering lines like "If you die, we don't get paid," and he deserves more screen time, as do the lovable Jesper and empathetic Inej. In the first season, the trio – with assistance, including an emotional support goat – pulled off a dashing heist. It was thrilling, funny and fun. That kind of criminal mastery is largely missing from the second season. So is the adventure. We get some thrills with a convertible airship and a search for powerful, magical beasts, known as amplifiers, but breaking the law? It doesn't happen nearly enough. Give us more sneaky, smart, illegal stuff in a big way.

02 Fewer subplots and confusing new characters Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, and Tumi Fani-Kayode as Miradi in "Shadow and Bone." (Dávid Lukács/Netflix) Image_placeholder We need some thinking big in the next season and we need some scaling down too, particularly when it comes to the characters. There are too many. There are so many new characters in Season 2, it's difficult to keep them straight. If only the season came with player cards, like baseball. But there are more faces here than a baseball team. As Decider put it, "Even said superfans might find themselves a bit befuddled!" Who is everybody and why do they matter? Part of the problem may lie in the fact that Season 2 of the show tries to cram major elements of a whopping six books into eight episodes. Odd that we're missing so much action, but we're certainly also missing much character development, especially for the many new faces. Rash privateer Nikolai is a standout, due to a stellar performance by Patrick Gibson, but probably also due to the fact that he has a lot more time than Tolya Yul-Bataar (Lewis Tan), Tamar Kir-Bataar (Anna Leong Brophy), Adrik (Alistair Nwachukwu), Vladim (Shobhit Piasa) … the list goes on. And on and on.

03 More yearning! Jack Wolfe as Wylan in "Shadow and Bone." (Dávid Lukács/Netflix) Image_placeholder Back to the more category. A newer character who does make an impression is the likable Wylan (Jack Wolfe), a plucky and soft-spoken demolitions expert who has a history with Jesper, even though the thief tries to deny it at first. Their relationship is a wonderful example of a queer couple on TV and we're definitely shipping them. But where the show veers from the books is that Wylan and Jesper are already established in the Netflix version. We miss the lead-up to their love. We miss the slow burn, the long knowing looks, the crush. "Shadow and Bone" needs more yearning in general. Alina and her childhood friend / love Mal (Archie Renaux) have gotten together, and the in-person relationship became a little humdrum this season. We need more lovers apart. Weirdly, a couple severed by prison have little chemistry. Heartrender Nina (Danielle Galligan) calls Matthias (Callahan Skogman) the love of her life (wow, that came out of nowhere), but then just seems to forget about him while he languishes in a cell?

04 Shadow Monsters don't scare and we don't care Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov and Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev in "Shadow and Bone." (Courtesy of Netflix) Image_placeholder Along with a ship-full of new characters, we have new monsters which really emerge this season. The Shadow Monsters, also known as Nichevo'ya , were created by big bad The Darkling (Ben Barnes, gamely hamming it up with cool scars). They can't be shot or burned by fire, and that should be scary right? They sound pretty scary, a squeal-y combo of " The Last of Us " clicks and low guttural moans, but their appearance is more in line with a Dementor , wispy and cloudy and vague. Not inspiring terror and not really inspiring at all. The Fold, a thick strip of darkness separating the country of Ravka – and full of flesh-eating monsters that swoop out of the black – was terrifying in Season 1, a real jolt of newness in a genre that can sometimes feel stale. But Season 2 doesn't live up to the potential of the Fold, and neither do the new episodes' creatures. They're unkillable but they also kind of look like smoky Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men.

Bigger bads, bigger loves, bigger criminal adventures and a focus on fewer characters and their storylines would go a long way toward giving "Shadow and Bone" a backbone again. Let's hold out hope for a third season and a spin-off deserving of its source material.

"Shadow and Bone" Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Watch a trailer via YouTube below: