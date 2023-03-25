Ted Nugent calls Zelenskyy a "homosexual weirdo" during Trump's Waco rally

Near the 30-year anniversary of the Waco siege, during which Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh and many others were killed in a gun battle and fiery blaze, Trump is in the midst of a rally . . . in Waco.

As Salon's Heather Digby Parton pointed out in an earlier commentary about this rally, "considering that Trump is under investigation for inciting an insurrection that resulted in violent clashes between police and extremists, this is too on the nose to be a coincidence."

Kicking off the festivities on Saturday, MAGA gun enthusiast Ted Nugent — guitar in hand — got the crowd frothed up with his views on the state of the world, etc.

"Glory, glory hallelujah, look! It's real America!" Nugent hooted at those in attendance. "I'm telling ya the whole world sucks and America's catching up, but here in Waco, Texas with the real s**t kickers, this don't suck at all."

Further into his statements, apropos of seemingly nothing, Nugent then pivoted to refer to Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as a "homosexual weirdo." See that moment below:

Following Nugent's expressions of Americanism, pillow man Mike Lindell took to the podium to bash DeSantis.

"People also ask me about Trojan horse, Ron DeSantis . . . he pretty much done himself in last week with his comments about our great president being arrested," Lindell said, sounding a bit breathless in his excitement. "The best thing he could do would be endorse Donald Trump tomorrow morning."

Ramping up to the grand finale, Trump's speech, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga took their turns on stage to say different versions of what they normally say.

"President Trump has come to our rescue before, and he's ready now," said Gaetz. "Only Donald Trump could have rescued us from Hillary Clinton." From here, he worked in a bit about The Village People.

