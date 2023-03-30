"She basically wants a new life": Ivanka reportedly "no longer" helping Trump amid Stormy mess

Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is continuing to stay away from him and his scandals as a grand jury prepares to vote on whether to indict him over an alleged hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

"Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be," a social source told People. However, another person close to Ivanka Trump says there is no tension between her and her father, but that she is simply focusing on raising her children in Miami.

The initial source says that she "is recreating her business life and raising her children which are her priorities. She is through with politics."

This aligns with the statement she put out when her father launched his third bid for president, making it clear that she would not be involved in any official capacity like she was in his earlier campaigns.

"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she said in a statement hours after Trump announced his candidacy.

The initial social source says she is trying to ignore the negativity around her.

"She misses her active social life in New York, but is enjoying Miami and all that it has to offer," the source told the outlet. "She has started over and pursues interests in business, design, and being involved in the lives of her children."

Ivanka is also aware there is nothing she can do to help her father's legal troubles, according to the report.

"Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," the source said. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."

"She basically wants a new life to compensate for what she lost when she spent four years in her father's Washington," another source, who ran in the same social circles in New York and Florida as the former-first daughter, told People. "She misses her active social life and group of friends."

Along with her husband Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump served as the senior adviser to her father during his term from January 2017 to 2021. Since her father's presidential loss in 2020, the couple, along with their three children, have sought to start a new life in Surfside, Florida, about 90 minutes from Mar-a-Lago.