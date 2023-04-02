"Saturday Night Live" riffs on Trump's indictment in cold open

"Saturday Night Live" wasted no time in riffing on Trump's indictment, tackling the subject in the show's April Fools' Day cold open.

"It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me," said cast member James Austin Johnson as Trump, quoting Taylor Swift lyrics in reference to the former president's on-going legal drama.

"Well folks, it happened. I got indicted. Or, as I spell it, indicated. And, frankly, it's time that I come clean and admit that I broke the law and go quietly to prison. April Fools'."

"Make no mistake, what the radical left Democrats are doing to me is worse than any crime I've ever committed, and I've committed a lot," Johnson as Trump continued. "Some are saying I'm going to use this indictment to rile up my base so they give me more money. Not true. I don't want anything from my base except their love, their votes, perhaps their money. And I need their money more than ever."

On Saturday night, the real Trump addressed his base himself on Truth Social, giving thanks for the support this very sketch is spoofing.

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support you have given me against this assault on our Nation," Trump wrote. "Our once beautiful USA is now a Nation in Decline. Radical Left Thugs & Insurrectionists have taken over our Country, & are rapidly destroying it. They are using the levers of Law Enforcement, and have completely Weaponized the FBI & DOJ to Interfere with, Rigg, and Steal our once SACRED ELECTIONS. We are now living in a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY, but we will Come Back & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

"I've been opening my rallies with my wonderful song, 'Justice For All,' which I performed with the J6 Choir. That's a very real thing. Very disturbing," SNL's sketch furthers. ". . . My song raked in so much cash, I thought, why stop there? That's why I'm putting out my new album, 'Now That's What I Call My Legal Defense Fund.'"

Watch here: