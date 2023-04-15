Whether you love 'em or hate 'em, there's no denying the fact that bucket hats, the cylindrical-shaped accessory, has made a big comeback.

Fashion experts over at Who What Wear, The Hollywood Reporter and Cosmopolitan know it's true. And so do major fast food brands, who have been launching their collection of bucket hat merchandise like clockwork. Back in July 2019, KFC Russia partnered with Russian streetwear label Mam Cupy to launch their limited-edition bucket hats, which are adorned with the brand's iconic red and white stripe pattern and logos. To the naked eye, the hats may be mistaken for an overturned bucket of the chain's signature 8 pc. fried chicken meal. But a closer look reveals that the accessory is indeed meant to be worn on your head, rather than served on the dining table.

Following suit was KFC's U.K. wing, which partnered with lifestyle brand Hype to create a limited-edition clothing line inspired by their iconic logo. The complete collection included bralettes, joggers, tees, puffer jackets, backpacks, bucket hats and, even, dad caps with the slogan "Bargain Bucket" embroidered across the front. Here in the states, Wendy's linked up with "Rick and Morty" in celebration of its sixth season to release a few limited-time meal options and themed merch, like bucket hats, sweatpants, and hoodies. McDonald's also released its McFlurry Bucket Hat, which is currently on sale for just $9.99.

The latest fast food brand to join the bandwagon is Pizza Hut, which partnered with Chain, the Los Angeles based pop-up culinary collective, to release its limited-edition reversible Hut Hat. Per Pizza Hut, "The Hut Hat is a reversible bucket hat with one side resembling Pizza Hut's iconic red roof and the other a checkered design with black, white and red, resembling the lampshades hanging within Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide."

"Those Pizza Hut Tiffany lamps are some of the most iconic pieces of New Americana design," said Nicholas Kraft, a co-founder at Chain, "They elicit such joy and fond memories — and let's be real: they kinda look like bucket hats all on their own."

The nostalgia factor has been a major reason why bucket hats are making their resurgence in 2023. Thanks to TikTok fashion, celebrity street style and Gen Z's fascination with the Y2K aesthetic, the accessory — which was a divisive trend circa the '90s — is acquiring a new generation of fans. It's also worth mentioning that bucket hats are incredibly versatile: Depending on the fabric it's made of, the hat can either be a spring or summer accessory (if it's made from a light material like denim or cotton) or a winter accessory (if it's made from a thicker material like wool or terry cloth). And, it's effortlessly chic. As Vogue's Christian Allaire wrote:

But even in classic black, paired with a dressier ensemble, I've learned that the bucket adds just the right amount of extra, without going overboard. It adds instant personality to a look in a way that a dad cap simply cannot. And so what if people think you look like you're trying to dress like a teen? If the topper is good enough for Rihanna, it's good enough for all of us.

Essentially, bucket hats are simple, convenient and timeless — which are, surprisingly, the same traits that make fast foods so popular amongst consumers. The hats also greatly resemble popular food items, making them the perfect accessory to don when you're not quite hungry but are still thinking about your favorite cravings. A simple bucket hat can be transformed into a bucket of fried chicken. Sprinkle in a bit of imagination and the hats can also be transformed into a cake, a cupcake and, yeah, even a gumdrop!

Fast food's latest fashion obsession further illustrates how more brands are appealing to their younger consumers. In recent years, fast food has become a hot and buzzy subject for content creators, who have garnered significant followings simply by sharing menu hacks, mukbangs and videos of themselves eating their go-to orders from their local Mickey D's. Such content is enticing and attractive and tempting. So, what better way to enhance those posts than with some fun and funky fashion.

It will be interesting to see what other fast food brands will jump on the trend next. Personally, we'd love to see a hat that looks like Auntie Anne's blue-and-yellow pretzel cups (and smells faintly like their signature cinnamon sugar pretzel). As for now, we'll wait patiently for that release and, in the meantime, try our best to secure a Hut Hat.