Fox reportedly has a secret "oppo file" with dirt on Tucker Carlson: They "keep a file on everybody"

Fox News executives have compiled an "oppo file" of supposed dirt on Tucker Carlson, sources in and close to the network told Rolling Stone.

One of the eight sources, a former on-air Fox personality, told the outlet that Carlson and some of the channel's executives are separating on "the worst" and "messiest possible terms," a claim that counters the network's earlier assertion that Carlson's separation was amicable.

The network, which announced the anchor's departure on Monday, is holding on to the file in preparation for a potential attack from Carlson following his departure, two sources alleged.

The file, assembled by Fox and its communications department, includes complaints regarding Carlson's workplace conduct, allegations that he created a toxic workplace environment and disparaging comments Carlson made about his colleagues and managers, three of the sources said.

The network, however, denied the existence of the file in a statement to Rolling Stone.

"This is patently absurd and categorically false," a Fox spokesperson reportedly said. "We thank Tucker for his service to the network as a host, and prior to that, as a contributor."

The report comes amidst former "Tucker Carlson Tonight" producer Abby Grossberg's lawsuit against the network, which also levies claims of a toxic and misogynistic work environment. The suit alleges lewd and misogynist behavior by Carlson's team, including allegations that Carlson's staff made inappropriate jokes about Jewish people and derogatorily referred to women. Grossberg claims she saw several images of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. in a revealing bathing suit displayed around the workplace.

Fox also denied these claims.

"FOX News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will vigorously defend Fox against all of her claims."

Though it's unclear what could prompt Fox to release the damaging information from the file to the public, slamming network leadership can push the network to retaliate, according to the sources, an action signified by its history of running unsavory stories about former personnel.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Carlson was revealed to have sent texts to other Fox staff bashing other talent in the court filing from Dominion Voting Systems' defamation suit against Fox, which the latter settled for $787.5 million last week.

The sources also said that the network's communication department's leader, Irena Briganti, is known for her aggressive PR methods for tamping down internal dissent, assertions that sources in New York Magazine's 2016 story "The Silencing of Fox News' Powerful Publicist Irena Briganti" also seems to support.

"Irena tries to keep a file on everybody.… ," an ex-anchor for Fox claimed. "Any talent like Tucker would have a lot of things; other people complaining. They encourage it, and then just keep it on file. It's just a classic dirty trick."

"[Briganti] keeps files on everybody to screw with them," another former host added. "It's classic Fox."