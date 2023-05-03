“Abusive” right-winger Steven Crowder exposed himself at work and berated his pregnant wife: report

Nearly a dozen former employees alleged abuse at right-wing commentator Steven Crowder's company after a video of him screaming at his wife was published online.

Crowder, in a Ring video published last week on journalist Yashar Ali's Substack, was heard telling his pregnant wife, Hilary, to "f*cking watch it," telling her he doesn't love her, and accusing her of not doing "wifely things." The couple, who married in 2012, have been embroiled in a tense divorce since 2021.

Following the newly surfaced clip, ten former employees told The New York Post that they were not surprised by his behavior in the video.

​​"I'm not shocked, but it was pathetic what he did to Hilary," a former employee told the outlet. "That might not be the Steven you see on his show, but that was the real Steven."

According to the ten employees, Crowder headed an "abusive" company, where he regularly became belligerent, forced assistants to wash his dirty laundry, and exposed his genitals to co-workers, with six staffers claiming they directly witnessed Crowded expose himself.

"He climbed over and dropped his junk on top of Jared's shoulder," one source said of a situation involving ex-producer Jared Monroe.

Another employee asserted that Crowder's actions were a "power play" and "if your manager at Red Lobster did this, it would be national news."

The workplace environment, one ex-employee said, "was like a cult where you were all in," adding that Crowder "did not want you having a life outside of it."

"We don't want Steven to suffer. We just want the abuse to stop or at least let future employees know what they're getting themselves into," said another former employee.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Crowder, a 35-year-old Canadian American conservative content creator, became a Fox News contributor in 2009, The Post reported, before moving to Texas in 2016 to expand his podcast business.

The "volatile" Crowder, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 5.9 million subscribers on Youtube, was "capable of working every angle of your emotions," according to a former employee.

Crowder has claimed the video of him berating his wife is "misleadingly edited." The Daily Beast reported that Crowder has since vowed to seek retaliation against his ex-wife and said he may release "relevant medical records concerning mental health history or evaluations."