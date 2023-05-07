Martian dust seems to have claimed another victim: China confirmed it is unable to reestablish contact with its Zhurong rover, which has been scraping around in the dirt of the Red Planet since it landed there on May 14, 2021. Approximately one year later, it entered hibernation in order to brave the harsh Martian winter and its relative lack of sunlight. But the 530 pound (240 kilogram) rover hasn't woken up, missing its December 26 deadline to send a signal back to Earth. It's been quiet ever since.

At the end of April, Beijing finally admitted that the Chinese rover was dead, likely due to accumulations of dust on its solar panels. It's a shame, because even though Zhurong far outlasted its planned life of 93 Earth days (it instead lasted an impressive 356), it made some impressive discoveries. Recently, it was announced that Zhurong had detected evidence that liquid water was flowing on Mars within the last 1.4 million years, which is relatively recent in geologic terms.

Zhurong joins a number of other Mars robots that are now inoperative, including NASA's Spirit and Opportunity rovers, which sputtered out after six years and 77 days and 14 years and 138 days, respectively. Moreover, failing space probes have been in the news lately — including the Japanese robotic spacecraft company ispace Inc. which lost contact with its probe after it likely crashed onto the Moon's surface in late April.

In contrast, NASA recently announced a plan to keep its Voyager 2 spacecraft, which was first launched more than 45 years ago, up and running for another three years at least, by dipping into its reserve fuel. How has a space probe launched in the '70s outlived so many more recent space exploration robots? The simple answer is that not all probes are equal, and failure is often just a roll of the dice away.

But looking back at the oldest, still running space probes can tell us something about the future of space exploration. We've put together a list of the longest-living space probes that are still actively sending data back.

A caveat: there are a few probes that are suspected to still be functional, yet we either don't know their location in deep space or mission control simply isn't attempting to contact them; those are not included here.

01 New Horizons — operating for 17 years, 3 months and counting NASA's New Horizons Spacecraft Begins First Stages of Pluto Encounter (NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute) Launched in 2006, NASA's New Horizons primary mission was to get a closeup of Pluto, which it completed in July 2015. Being the first-ever space probe to visit the dwarf planet, New Horizons provided stunning pictures of Pluto's red and white surface, including Tombaugh Regio, a light-colored topographical swath in the shape of a heart. Studying this revealed that Pluto is most likely geologically active and has the only active glaciers anywhere outside Earth. (At least, until we melt them all.) After flying by Pluto, New Horizons kept going and become one of five human-made objects to escape the Solar System and enter the space between stars. It's still running and now studying strange objects in the Kuiper belt, a disc of material that circles the Solar System, sort of like the asteroid belt. But the objects here are made of much different material. New Horizons got a close peek at one of them, dubbed 486958 Arrokoth, which is the farthest and most primitive object in the Solar System visited by a spacecraft. Named for the Powhatan word for "cloud," Arrokoth is a double-lobed object that resembles a squished snowman. It is thought that the outer solar system was mostly filled with objects like Arrokoth when it formed more than 4.5 billion years ago. The first color image of 486958 Arrokoth, taken at a distance of 85,000 miles (137,000 kilometers) at 4:08 Universal Time on January 1, 2019, highlights its reddish surface. (NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute)

02 2001 Mars Odyssey — operating for 21 years, 6 months and counting Artist's rendering, from NASA, of the 2001 Mars Odyssey spacecraft, in mission configuration (NASA/Wiki Commons) Named as a tribute to Arthur C. Clarke, in reference to "2001: A Space Odyssey," this robot satellite has been orbiting and studying Mars for longer than any other spacecraft. By this point, according to a recent NASA press release, it has looped around Mars more than 94,000 times, the equivalent of 1.37 billion miles (2.21 billion kilometers.) In all that time, it helped map the Martian surface, analyzing its chemical and mineral makeup, pinpointing ice deposits that could be used by future Mars astronauts. And it has served as a critical communications hub for many Mars missions, including the Mars Exploration Rovers, the Phoenix lander and the Curiosity rover Unfortunately, it may not last much longer. Last year, it was discovered 2001 Mars Odyssey's hydrazine fuel source was much lower than expected. It should last through at least the end of 2025, NASA predicts, but after that the future is uncertain.