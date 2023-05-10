O.J. Simpson thinks Trump's "Access Hollywood" tape will help him in an appeal

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening, former pro-football player and one-time murder suspect, O.J. Simpson, weighed in on Trump being found liable in the E. Jean Carroll sexual battery and defamation lawsuit.

Prefacing his thoughts by saying that friends and even people at "the store," had been asking for his thoughts on the matter, Simpson said, "When I first heard about E. Carroll's case with Donald I didn't think much about it because I figured, 30 years later, this was not going to go anywhere."

Going on to say that he was initially confused that it was a civil case, in that it revolved around a rape and would have otherwise, presumably, been a criminal case, Simpson further stressed that he really didn't think it would go anywhere.

Speaking specifically about the trial, Simpson said, "When I saw that they were gonna have it I said, well, come on man, how many people could come out of the woodwork 30 years later and claim some celebrity or some rich guy did something to them?"

Referencing the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape brought up in Trump's deposition, in which he made comments about going up to a woman and "grabbing her by the p***y," an action Trump feels is historically up for literal grabs for anyone who is "famous," Simpson expressed the belief that this very tape could eventually help him down the line.

"I do believe it's that very 'Hollywood Access' tape is what's gonna work in his favor in any appeals he does because it just didn't seem like that should have been let in this case."

Simpson states in his self-made video that he's a guy who believes that you should honor jury verdicts, even when you think they're wrong, and goes on to reference a few verdicts in his personal life as examples.

"A civil case I had in California was wrong. I didn't think they should have been able to have it."

It's presumed that the case he's referencing here is the civil suit filed against him by the Brown and Goldman families in which he was "found responsible by a preponderance of the evidence" for the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1997. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to both families as a result of that civil case.

Watch Simpson's clip here: