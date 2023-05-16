Fox co-host calls out Tomi Lahren for downplaying Biden’s warning about “white supremacy”

Far-right Fox commentator Tomi Lahren argued on Sunday that the United States does not have a white supremacy issue, claiming that Democrats have concocted notions of "ultra-MAGA white supremacist threats to democracy."

President Joe Biden during a speech on Sunday at Howard University warned that white supremacy is "the most dangerous terrorist threat" facing the United States.

Lahren accused Biden of using the threat of white supremacy as a "boogeyman."

"They've been able to use this," Lahren said. "It's no coincidence they echo this every time they get a chance because they want those independents, those Democrats and especially those liberal voters to actually believe the biggest threat we face is white supremacy because they can't really solve that. Right? You can solve the border crisis. That's solvable. Donald Trump did it! You can solve national security, to an extent. You can't solve this boogeyman called white supremacy, and that's why they continue to echo it because they don't actually have to do anything. They just get to fire people up and make people feel like oppressors and victims, and it's a talking point that unfortunately has been very effective, so they're going to keep using it."

Lahren in 2019 attacked former President Donald Trump, accusing him of taking a "sham border deal" from Democrats, in which Trump got no funds to continue border wall building.

Lahren's co-host and Marine Corps veteran, Joey Jones, seemed to make an attempt at smoothing over Lahren's tirade, stating that "white supremacy is not a good thing."

"I'm all for attacking where it exists," Jones added.

"The body count for lone wolf terrorists in this country is higher now than it's been in a long time," he said. "I am for anything to help with that and have those discussions."

He clarified, however, that white supremacy is "separate from our border security."