Why we should all be eating more fish this year — and a recipe for a delectable seafood stew

First things first: I know the term "fish stew" doesn't sound great. It's not whetting your appetite. It's not immediately appealing. You're not reading this and running to tell your pals, "Hey, let's make fish stew this weekend!" I get it.

I wracked my brain to come up with an alternate title, which I did eventually land on, but truthfully — this is a fish stew. Why pretend it's anything but?

So, in an act of radical defiance, I think it's only fair to brand this terrifically delicious bowl of aromatics, vegetables, fish and a truly scrumptious white wine and clam-laced broth a "fish stew."

This calendar year, I've tried to make a conscious effort to add lots of fish to my diet.

I've written about loving fish before, but I've also noted that while I could eat tuna sandwiches, shrimp scampi or clams oreganata by the bucket (abbondanza truly is my life's ethos, if you haven't noticed), I rarely ever would buy and cook cod, monkfish or halibut fillets, even though I love ordering those items when I'm out at a restaurant. I also love ordering crudos with fluke or hamachi, but I generally don't often tackle raw preparations at home.

Since eschewing red meat about two years ago, however, I realize I cannot subsist on produce, poultry, cheese and bread alone. Fish is wonderful!

Fish stew with shrimp, grouper and potatoes (Michael La Corte)

I know, I know. It can feel intimidating, it can feel overwhelming, it can cause thoughts of "I'd rather just go to Red Lobster," but at the end of the day, seafood is healthful, cooks in no time and can make for an excellent meal that won't take up lots of time or call for an inordinate amount of ingredients.

We should all strive to cook and eat more fish. So find a fish market, purchase your body weight in lobster, crab, scallops and swordfish, and let's all get fishy (sorry!) this summer, starting with this stellar stew.

"Fish Stew": Shrimp and grouper soup with fennel and white wine

Bowl of fish stew with bread (Michael La Corte)

Yields 08 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes