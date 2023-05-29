These elevated, sweet-but-not-too-sweet strawberry and rhubarb shortcakes taste just like summer

"Sensually perfect" is how Salon Food columnist Bibi Hutchings describes the food of Rebecca Barron, her friend and the James Beard Award-nominated chef behind St. John's, a fine-dining restaurant located in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
In a recent interview with Barron — which covered everything from her culinary inspirations to how the industry has changed for female chefs — Hutchings acknowledged that her praise may sound "contrived or overly ebullient."
"But believe me — this is no exaggeration," she wrote. "From the visual to the flavors and aromas, I had never seen such exquisite, delicate art plated and presented as food. And to then taste amazing on top of that? I couldn't see how it was possible."
But, indeed, it was possible.
Looking to try out a composed dessert by way of Chef Rebecca this long weekend or sometime this summer? This surefire winner is a great bet.
You can enjoy Chef Rebecca's food by visiting Alleia in Chatanooga, Tennessee or 5th & Taylor in Nashville, Tennessee.
Strawberry Rhubarb Shortcake served with White Chocolate Whipped Cream (Chef Rebecca Barron)
Ingredients
For the shortcake
115g butter, soft. (1/2 cup)
191g powdered sugar (1 1/2 cup)
3 large (120g) egg whites, room temperature
1 large egg, room temperature
170g all-purpose flour (1 cup is 125g, so 1 3/8 cup)
2 teaspoons vanilla paste or extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
For the strawberry-rhubarb compote:
1 cup orange juice mixed with ½ tbsp cornstarch
2.5 cups sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla paste
1 teaspoon chopped fresh Basil
2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint
1 sprig of thyme
Pinch ground clove
1/2 oz campari
1 quart Rhubarb slices (¼-1/2 in pieces)
2 quarts Strawberry quarters
For the white chocolate whipped cream:
125 grams white chocolate (2.5 oz)
1.25 sheets leaf gelatin
70 grams heavy cream, heated to a boil (5 Tbsp)
1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon powdered sugar
Pinch of salt
495 grams cold heavy cream (2 cups)
For serving:
Raspberry sorbet, optional
Fresh strawberries
Powdered sugar
Directions
- Make the shortcakes: Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy and there are no lumps. Slowly add in the egg whites and mix until smooth.
- Add the remaining whole egg and mix until fully incorporated. If the mix curdles, don't worry, just give it a good whisk to bring it back together.
- Once combined, add the flour, vanilla, and salt and mix until it just comes together. Do not overmix. The batter will be somewhat soft.
- Scoop into small nonstick cake molds that have also been sprayed with nonstick spray using a blue portion scoop (2 oz) Place in oven and bake for approximately 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.
- Once cooled, store in an airtight container for up to 7 days.
- Make the compote: Bring all ingredients except the strawberries and rhubarb to a boil. Then add the rhubarb. Cook for 1 minute.
- Remove from heat, then add the strawberries. Remove the thyme before cooling.
- Make the whipped cream: Bloom the gelatin in cold water, and discard the water. Off the heat, add the gelatin to the heated cream and whisk in the white chocolate. Make sure mixture is smooth and all chocolate is melted completely. Go back over low heat as needed to finish melting.
- Strain through a fine mesh strainer and cool to about 95 degrees.
- In a stand mixer, with a chilled bowl and whisk attachment, pour in the 495 grams of cold cream, add the powdered sugar and salt and whip to soft peaks.
- With the mixer on low, pour in the white chocolate mixture and continue whipping until you have medium peaks. Place in the cooler and let set.
- To serve: Plate with the compote on the bottom, top with a cake, raspberry sorbet, white chocolate whipped cream and some fresh sliced strawberries. (We use local strawberries from Hancock family farm and they are divine!)
