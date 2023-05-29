These elevated, sweet-but-not-too-sweet strawberry and rhubarb shortcakes taste just like summer

"Sensually perfect" is how Salon Food columnist Bibi Hutchings describes the food of Rebecca Barron, her friend and the James Beard Award-nominated chef behind St. John's, a fine-dining restaurant located in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In a recent interview with Barron — which covered everything from her culinary inspirations to how the industry has changed for female chefs — Hutchings acknowledged that her praise may sound "contrived or overly ebullient."

"But believe me — this is no exaggeration," she wrote. "From the visual to the flavors and aromas, I had never seen such exquisite, delicate art plated and presented as food. And to then taste amazing on top of that? I couldn't see how it was possible."

But, indeed, it was possible.

Looking to try out a composed dessert by way of Chef Rebecca this long weekend or sometime this summer? This surefire winner is a great bet.

You can enjoy Chef Rebecca's food by visiting Alleia in Chatanooga, Tennessee or 5th & Taylor in Nashville, Tennessee.

Strawberry Rhubarb Shortcake with White Chocolate Whipped Cream

Yields 12 servings Prep Time 30 minutes Cook Time 25 minutes