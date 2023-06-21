"You’ve been nothing but a little b***h to me," MTG says to Boebert during a House floor squabble

According to several sources, MTG and Boebert allegedly went toe to toe over a number of building grievances

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published June 21, 2023 6:30PM (EDT)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

After a House floor voting session on Wednesday, several sources reported witnessing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., in a heated exchange that resulted in Greene allegedly calling Boebert a "little b***h."

According to The Daily Beast, the argument centered on "competing resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden," with Greene making accusations that Boebert copied her in her efforts.

"I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b***h to me," a witness recounted hearing MTG say. "And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them."

Related

House Democrats erupt in laughter after MTG calls for "decorum" while presiding over chamber

Leading up to this blow-out, Boebert was actively pushing a vote on her own articles of impeachment, which MTG reportedly felt she already had a handle on.

"Lauren Boebert never addressed the conference," Greene said in a quote obtained from The Daily Beast. "I made it clear to the conference that I have introduced articles of impeachment, literally since Joe Biden's first day in office. I have been talking about it with everybody forever. Literally, everyone. Forever, 'til I'm blue in the face. You see me? I'm blue in the face."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

After being confronted by Greene, sources report that Boebert said, "OK, Marjorie, we're through." 

"We were never together," Greene is said to have shot back.

Watch a clip of the moment captured by CSPAN here:

Read more

about this topic


By Kelly McClure

Kelly McClure is a journalist and fiction writer who lives in New Orleans. She is Salon's Nights and Weekends Editor covering daily news, politics and culture. Her work has been featured in Vulture, The A.V. Club, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Nylon, Vice, and elsewhere. She is the author of Something is Always Happening Somewhere.

MORE FROM Kelly McClure

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Aggregate Lauren Boebert Marjorie Taylor Greene Politics Republicans