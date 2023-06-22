Kari Lake now "practically lives" at Mar-a-Lago and is there more than Melania: report

Kari Lake, a former news anchor and failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate, has frequently appeared at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach resort club during its open season, a political source told People.

"Kari Lake is there every night ... She's there all the time," the source said. "There's a suite there that she practically lives in."

The source added that Trump most often appears at the club "on the weekends" after dinner when he turns "the music up" on a self-curated playlist. His wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, however, generally keeps to herself at the resort after their Saturday night dinners.

Lake's frequent Mar-a-Lago visits followed Trump's official campaign announcement in November for his 2024 presidential bid and come after a source told People late last year that Lake is aiming to be Trump's running mate.

"She is working the deal. She wants something bigger, fast, to compensate for her loss in Arizona," that source said.

The twice-indicted Trump previously endorsed Lake during her 2022 campaign for Arizona governor. Following her loss, the former anchor then took a page out of Trump's book, denying the results of the Arizona race and the 2020 presidential election. Lake has also recently sued Arizona officials over the gubernatorial election results, requesting that they overturn them and declare her the rightful winner.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Trump faces a range of legal troubles himself, most notably his second criminal indictment from the Justice Department's probe into his handling of classified materials after leaving office.

Trump pleaded not guilty before a Florida federal district court last Tuesday and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the case.