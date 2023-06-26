Mourning your favorite Trader Joe's products? Here are 8 items returning to stores this summer

If you thought Trader Joe's only had plans to introduce new products this summer, think again. The beloved California-based retailer also announced that it will bring back eight returning products to store shelves by the end of this month.

In the same vein as its new products, TJ's returning products are all meant to be enjoyed during the warm months. There's citrus ice cream bars, strawberry lemon-flavored baked goods and, even, tropical-scented home goods. Whether you're looking for an old favorite or searching for something new to try, TJ's has got you covered.

The products were all disclosed on last week's episode of the company's podcast, which is co-hosted by Tara Miller and Matt Sloan. If you're craving something brand new, be sure to check out Salon Food's rundown of the 11 new products that are coming to TJ's this summer.

Here are the eight old TJ's products that are slated to make their comeback very soon:

01 Tangerine Cream Bars In the same vein as a classic creamsicle, TJ's Tangerine Cream Bars are made from vanilla ice cream covered in a citrusy sorbet exterior. Instead of orange sorbet, however, TJ's uses tangerine sorbet, which makes for a sweet yet tart treat. Despite the slight change, these Tangerine Cream Bars are sure to evoke nostalgia — specifically of those hot summer days chasing after an ice cream truck for something cold and refreshing to enjoy.

02 Ube Mochi This fan-favorite glutinous dessert is returning to TJ's frozen section. The formula behind the Ube Mochi is simple: sweet ube (also known as purple yam) ice cream, which TJ's describes has a vanilla-meets-pistachio flavor, covered in a rice flour-based, purple mochi coating. The final treat is chewy on the outside and incredibly creamy on the inside.

03 Organic Sugar Cones Let's settle this debate once and for all: Sugar cones are better than waffle cones. TJ's certainly seems to be betting on them — they're bringing back their Organic Sugar Cones. The cones themselves are made from wheat flour, dark brown sugar and coconut oil. They are also crunchy and sturdy enough to hold a scoop (or two) of your favorite ice cream or non-dairy dessert of choice.

04 Strawberry Lemonade Joe-Joes TJ's unique take on Oreos is making its comeback sooner than later. This sandwich cookie includes two golden, lemon-flavored wafer cookies with a smooth strawberry-flavored crème with bits of dried strawberry — basically strawberry lemonade in cookie form. You could find yourself finishing a whole box in one sitting — don't say we didn't warn you.

05 Strawberry and Jalapeño Crisps Who would've thought that strawberries and jalapeños would pair so well together in a crispy cracker? TJ's Strawberry and Jalapeño Crisps feature dried strawberries — which offer a "jammy sweetness," per the brand — along with a buttermilk cracker base, sunflower seeds and spicy dried jalapeño. Enjoy them on their own or alongside a rich, creamy dip (maybe hummus or tzatziki?) or your favorite savory cheeses. Keep in mind that these crisps are only available during the summer months.

06 Organic Midnight Moo Chocolate Syrup TJ's organic, kosher, fat-free Chocolate Flavored Syrup is back on store shelves this summer. The syrup itself is rich and intensely chocolatey, making it well-suited to making chocolate milk, chocolate shakes and chocolate sundae — or as a topping on ice cream. As described by TJ's, its Organic Midnight Moo Chocolate Syrup is "the chocolate syrup to which all other chocolate syrups aspire."

07 Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion Inspired by TJ's fan-favorite Crunchy Chili Onion, TJ's Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion features notes of garlic, spice and citrus. It's the perfect addition to seafood tacos, turkey burgers or freshly grilled sausage. "A true try-it-on-everything topping, it'll bring out the best of everything from a simple plate of scrambled eggs to a steaming bowl of phở," TJ's brags.