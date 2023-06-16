Trader Joe's is full of surprises, especially when it comes to their lineup of seasonal products. In anticipation of summer, the California-based retailer announced its selection of new summer items, which are slated to hit store shelves by the end of June.

During Monday's episode of the company's podcast, co-hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan shared a run-down of a few of TJ's most anticipated products. There's TJ's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, a revamped rendition of a fan-favorite classic. There's TJ's S'mores Ice Cream, which is not what you'd expect it to be based on its name alone. There's also TJ's Organic Pasta Quintet — because why have just one kind of pasta when you can have five?

That's just a taste of what TJ's has to offer this summer. As of now, the brand is slated to introduce a total of 11 new store items.

So . . . what are you waiting for? Run — don't walk — to your local Trader Joe's to grab these 11 new products coming this summer.

01 Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: You may be familiar with TJ's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus . Now, say hello to TJ's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus! Yes, you read that right — TJ's is releasing an all-new version of the fan-favorite classic, which touts an improved ingredients list with the same name. Unlike its homogenized, creamy twin, the revamped hummus is akin to a "roasted red-pepper relish of some sorts," according to our podcast hosts. The showstopper in this hummus is, of course, the red peppers, which offer a great balance of spicy and tangy flavors. Enjoy each layer on their own or stir them all together to make a delicious mix — there's truly no right or wrong way to enjoy this hummus! Serve them alongside a crudités platter, your favorite crackers or your favorite pita chips.

02 S'mores Ice Cream If you've ever craved s'mores in ice cream form, you're in luck! TJ's understands just how important s'mores are during the summer months. After all, there's nothing like roasting a plump marshmallow by the fire pit and sandwiching it between two graham crackers and a hefty chunk of Hershey's chocolate. The formula behind TJ's S'mores Ice Cream is a graham cracker-flavored ice cream with bits of marshmallow and chocolate mixed throughout. Initially, TJ's wanted the ice cream to be sweet cream flavored with pieces of graham crackers in it, but that plan was immediately scratched when they realized that the crackers became soggy too quickly.

03 Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bar The great thing about these frozen treats is that they are made specifically for TJ's in Italy! Per our podcast hosts, the flavors in this bar are "absolutely phenomenal" and incredibly delicious. There's a light sweetness from the strawberries and the delicious tartness from the lemons. It's essentially strawberry lemonade on a stick. Even better, you can take the bar off of its stick and blend it with a splash of your favorite liquor (be it vodka or tequila) to make a boozy snack or cocktail (perhaps a strawberry lemon margarita?). So the next time you're craving a fruity treat on a sweltering hot day, head on over to TJ's and grab a pack or two of these bars! Each box comes with six bars.

04 Fresh Mozzarella Pearls These small balls of creamy mozzarella, aka perline mozzarella, are just what you need to spruce up your summer pasta salads. You can also serve them with sliced tomatoes and sweet basil topped with a dash of sea salt and a drizzle of olive oil to make a caprese salad. Or, you can throw them on fresh cooked pasta, which will leave them all melted and gooey. You can just enjoy them plain as a quick midday snack! Simply put, TJ's Fresh Mozzarella Pearls are a summer must-try.

05 Lemon Pesto Sauce According to TJ's product developer Alex, this pre-made, Italian-produced pesto sauce is "made with tons of lemon, lemon rind, and almonds instead of pine nuts." The almonds in particular give TJ's rendition a "slightly sweet, bitter, kind of nutty taste," making it the perfect sauce to top on pasta salads and enjoy alongside TJ's Fresh Mozzarella Pearls. The sauce is also quite thick, which means you can spread it on toasted sourdough or stir it in with fresh dough to make basil pesto bread rounds or pesto cheese bread.

06 Organic Pasta Quintet Alex also raved about TJ's all-new Organic Pasta Quintet, which is a combination of five unique pasta shapes, including shells, mini fusilli and macaroni. Despite the different types of pasta, the Organic Pasta Quintet requires only one standard cook time to prepare, per our podcast hosts. In addition, the pasta is great at holding sauces, whether it's your classic tomato-based sauce, a creamy white sauce or TJ's Lemon Pesto Sauce. TJ's Organic Pasta Quintet is expected to be in stores on or before June 30.

07 Crab Paws TJ's has a new summer item for your pooch, too! Say hello to TJ's Crab Paws, soft-baked dog treats that are basically "a crab cake for dogs." Your happy pup will be woofing "thank you" after trying these tasty savory treats. Just be sure to purchase the Crab Paws in bulk if they do become your pet's all-new favorite treat because they are available for a limited-time only.

08 Eucalyptus Candle TJ's is updating its home goods section with an all-new Eucalyptus Candle. If you recall, earlier this year, TJ's asked shoppers to name the next candle scent they wanted to see. Out of the five possible scents, eucalyptus took home the most votes, hence why TJ's is now introducing its Eucalyptus Candle. Shoppers asked for it and TJ's is delivering, so be sure to grab this candle ASAP once it hits your local store shelves!

09 Sri Lankan Organic Mango Chutney Fans of mango chutney will be thrilled to hear that TJ's is releasing a Sri Lankan Organic Mango Chutney very soon. Per our podcast hosts, "There's a lot going on here. It is really mango-forward." Mango is of course the main focus in this show stopping condiment, along with a few spices and seasonings. Sure, you can enjoy this chutney on its own, but it truly tastes best alongside your favorite protein (lamb or poultry), in dips, in street food-style sandwiches and warm curries.

10 Organic Mafalda Corta Pasta Made specifically for TJ's in Italy, this Organic Mafalda Corta Pasta resembles "miniature lasagna noodles." That's why they would also "look good in a baked dish and pasta salad," recommended our podcast hosts. For an easy summer meal idea, toss the cooked pasta with TJ's Lemon Pesto Sauce, fresh veggies and a generous handful of TJ's Fresh Mozzarella Pearls.