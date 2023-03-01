You can now vote for Trader Joe’s newest product, which will be on store shelves this summer

Trader Joe's knows that their loyal customers love new products and online surveys. So, they've combined them both in their Scent-sational Candle Contest, which allows customers to choose which new candle scent they'd like to see in stores soon!

The contest comes after the retailer's successful 14th Annual TJ's Customer Choice Awards, in which more than 18,000 respondents voted for their TJ's faves in nine different categories. Within the "Favorite Household Product" category, TJ's Scented Candles took home the top prize for the fourth year in a row. So, in response, TJ's created the candle contest to give fans more delectable scents to enjoy.

"This got us thinking: if you love contests . . . and you love candles . . . then why not let you, our customers, vote on which Scented Candle you'd like to sniff next?!" TJ's wrote. "You are, after all, Trader Joe's product experts, and we trust your olfactory opinions implicitly."

TJ's scented candles are made with a paraben-free, soy-wax blend that's infused with seasonal fragrances, like Peony Blossom, Cedar Balsam, Honeycrisp Apple, Vanilla Pumpkin and more. The candles also include a lead-free cotton wick that burns for up to 20 hours. Each candle comes in a tin with a lid, making them perfect gifts and is available for less than $5.

The current scents to choose from include Rhubarb, Warm Vanilla, Gardenia, Eucalyptus and White Tea. Per TJ's, each scent was collectively introduced in last year's TJ's 12 Days of Scented Candles advent calendar.

Voters can make their selection on Trader Joe's website from now until Monday, March 6 at 9 a.m. The winner will be announced on TJ's Instagram on Monday, March 13th.