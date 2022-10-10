9 Trader Joe's apple products to pick up this fall

Autumn is officially here, which means it's time for one of the most wonderful activities of the year: apple picking. Before you plan a trip to your local orchard, don't forget to brush up on our handy explainer for how to pick the best apples this fall.

If apple picking isn't your journey, a trip to your neighborhood supermarket may be all you need to live apple-y ever after. Alongside maple, pumpkin spice and salted caramel, apple is a simple yet classic fall flavor that is touted in a slew of grocery items — both edible and non-edible.

First, there are apple cider doughnuts, apple pie and apple tarts. Then there are apple-scented body butters, candles and lotions. And the list goes on . . .

As sweater weather heats up, Trader Joe's has been busy rolling out its line of new and returning apple-licious products. From frozen apple blossoms to apple cider hand soap, here are 9 apple products that you can pick up this season.

01 Apple Cider Donuts Trader Joe's Apple Cider Donuts (Photo by Joseph Neese) Unlike most store-bought apple cider doughnuts, the boxes on TJ's store shelves are specially made by a family-owned bakery in Western Massachusetts. They're baked with ample amounts of love and — most importantly — apple cider, which makes them airy and slightly tangy in taste. To add to that goodness, each doughnut is hand-rolled and generously coated in cinnamon and sugar once they come out of the fryer. Enjoy TJ's Apple Cider Donuts straight out of the box or warmed up in the air fryer. They pair exceptionally well with a hot cup of joe, tea or TJ's Spiced Cider. If you're looking to sweeten things up, try a scoop (or two) of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of Salon Food's salted butter caramel sauce.

02 Rustic Apple Tarte Trader Joe's Rustic Apple Tarte (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) This frozen dessert flaunts a sweet and syrupy apple filling that is encased in a buttery crust. Simply pop a frozen tarte in the oven, bake it for 20 to 25 minutes and voilà — dessert is ready! TJ's Rustic Apple Tarte pairs exceptionally well with a sprinkle of pearl sugar and a scoop of vanilla ice cream, salted maple ice cream or fresh whipped cream. Per fans on Reddit, the tarte is both "delicious" and "so so so good." "I bake a lot at home so I have high standards for baked goods but was really pleasantly surprised by this tarte! The filling was not too sweet, with a good amount of apple pieces and apple goo," wrote user u/btrd_toast. "Sometimes a French-style apple tarte can be kind of dry, which this was not. The apple flavor is good, like they didn't use the absolute cheapest apples. The crust tastes of real butter."

03 Apple Blossoms Trader Joe's Apple Blossoms (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) According to TJ's, its Apple Blossoms "have been a customer favorite in our frozen foods section for nearly 20 years." Made from folded pie crust "petals," the pastries are stuffed with apple filling and sprinkled with cinnamon streusel. To add to the goodness, TJ's Apple Blossoms are prepared fresh by a family-owned supplier whose orchard is located in Canada's Niagara Fruit Belt. If you're curious about how the sweets are made, check out this short video from Trader Joe's. The Apple Blossoms come in packages of two, which you can pick up in the freezer section for $2.29.

04 Spiced Cider Trader Joe's Spiced Cider (Photo by Joseph Neese) TJ's Spiced Cider, a seasonal specialty, ramps up traditional apple cider with spices such as allspice, cinnamon and cloves. This cider can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle and warmed . . . or with a shot of liquor if you imbibe. Per the grocer, the cider pairs nicely with bourbon and citrus to make a TJ's Spiked Spiced Cider. Simply warm the Spiced Cider in a small saucepan over medium heat and slowly stir in a shot of TJ's Sour Mash Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey (or the bottle already on hand in your kitchen) and the juice of a mandarin orange. Garnish with mandarin slices and a cinnamon stick.

05 Honeycrisp Apple Scented Candle Trader Joe's Honeycrisp Apple Scented Candle (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Warm up your home and surround yourself in fall's signature aroma with TJ's Honeycrisp Apple Scented Candle. Each candle is made from a neutral soy wax blend that is infused with a sweet honeycrisp apple scent. According to TJ's website, the candles are also "paraben-free and made with a lead-free cotton wick that burns cleanly and consistently for approximately 20 hours of fall coziness." These candles come in lidded tins, which make them travel-safe . . . and the perfect gift for a friend, loved one or yourself!

06 Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bites Trader Joe's Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bites (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) These cheerful breakfast bites are made from steel-cut oats that are soaked in butter, cinnamon, milk, sugar and dried apples (specifically Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith and Pink Lady). Then they're rolled into miniature balls and lightly coated with breadcrumbs. The best place to prepare TJ's Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bites is in the air fryer, but they can also be heated up in the oven or microwave. If you're enjoying the bites for breakfast, serve them alongside a cup of hot coffee, warm tea or your favorite fruit juice. If you're craving the bites for dessert, enjoy them with a dollop of nut butter, a scoop of ice cream or a drizzle of caramel sauce.

07 Apple Cider Scent Foaming Hand Soap Trader Joe's Apple Cider Scent Foaming Hand Soap (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) TJ's one-of-a-kind soap is guaranteed to not only leave your hands feeling soft and clean, but also smelling like fresh apple cider. This seasonal foaming hand soap is made with a list of luxurious ingredients, including coconut-derived surfactants and apple, chamomile and pear extracts. Per instructions courtesy of TJ's, "To release the soap's cozy, Apple Cider Scent, simply wet your hands, work the foam into a rich lather, sing 'Happy Birthday' twice, and rinse."

08 Organic Cranberry Apple Juice Trader Joe's Organic Cranberry Apple Juice (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Made with a blend of cranberry and apple juices, TJ's Cranberry Apple Juice is a slightly tart and deliciously sweet beverage that is perfect for fall. This juice can be enjoyed on its own or warmed up and mixed with apple cider, brown sugar and cinnamon schnapps or spiced rum to make a hot cranberry-apple cider . For a more refreshing option, reach for ginger beer and vodka to make this apple cranberry Moscow Mule recipe