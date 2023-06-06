To fully appreciate the potential of canned clams, pair them with briny, bright red sauce

The image I conjure of pasta with clams has an aspirational sort of purity to it. A tangle of bronze-extruded pasta and just-opened clams in their shells are slicked with a glossy sauce of wine, olive oil, garlic and the clams' briny liquor. Green parsley and red chile flake lend occasional shocks of color to this otherwise muted, luscious composition. Its unspoken caption reads, "Nowhere to hide here!"

I am a believer in paying a little extra for excellent pasta, which provides a flavor backbone of its own, much like I'd rather cook with wine that I like drinking. But because I live in a landlocked place, I can't get the freshest wild-harvested clams, which are the inarguable star of this dish. So, long ago, I resolved to find ways to make this dish delicious with canned clams, which are tasty in their own right and quite affordable.

This is how I also began appreciating the red sauce version of pasta with clams, whose jammy tang benefits from the briny shot of clam juice and saline funk of an oil-packed anchovy or two. Yes, you should absolutely add anchovies to red pasta with clams.

I'd probably condone splurging on fancy canned clams for the white version (Island Creek in Duxbury, Mass., recently released a beautiful collection of tinned fish in partnership with Mariscadora that includes clean, saline clams in brine). But you'd be mistaken to use those beauties in the red version, as the reduced tomatoes will overpower their oceanic nuance.

Besides the tomatoes and anchovy, I've changed little else about this simple recipe, with its aromatic foundation of garlic and shallots cooked in olive oil (and butter, if you please). I don't particularly think this sauce requires wine, but if you have Pinot Grigio open, by all means add a splash or two (just before you add the clam juice in the method below).

A lot of people will fiercely debate whether or not one should sprinkle a little parm or pecorino over shellfish pasta dishes. I, for one, say if you love cheese with fish, add it. I prefer finishing this dish with a shower of fresh breadcrumbs fried with garlic in olive oil then tossed with parsley and lemon zest. It adds a little crunch and is a great way to use up those pesky bread butts. Then again, people could probably find plenty about this recipe to fiercely debate. Meanwhile, I'll be here, slurping red pasta with canned clams and nothing at all to hide.

Red pasta with clams

Yields 3 servings Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 25 minutes