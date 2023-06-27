How the "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" inspired me to make my childhood struggle meal gourmet

People in the trenches deserve gourmet food , too. I fully believe that, and that belief is the reason why a 13-year-old me — living, loving, and surviving in severe American poverty — once played around with some ingredients in the kitchen and created one of the fanciest struggle meals of all time.

I must admit, I did not care for Nissin Oodles of Noodles or Top Ramen initially. I discovered them back when I was about six years old, in the house with an older cousin who was about nine, and we were starving. Not grumbling, belly-hungry — but "stomach touching your back, every rib visible, aching, and balled up on the floor in the corner" starving. The refrigerator held a couple of eggs , a half-eaten hot dog from the Civil Rights era , a couple of boxes of baking soda, and some ice packs in classic cookout condiments like ketchup, mustard , hot sauce, and relish.

And in the cabinet, there was cereal, but no milk, and a bunch of packs of Top Ramen.

"Yo, I'm gonna go outside and make some money," my cousin said, heading toward the front door, "I'll bring us back some mozzarella sticks, a pizza , or something."

"What time my mother coming back?" I yelled in his direction, but too late. He was gone.

I paced back and forth, with a pain inside my body that felt like it was eating itself, so I had to do something. Using the countertop to pull myself up to the cabinets, I was able to balance and explore the available options because maybe, just maybe, my cousin missed something. He didn't. Defeated, I snatched a packet of ramen and leaped back onto the floor, landing like Spider-Man . I saw my mother cooking Top Ramen before. I was never really interested –– probably because she boiled the noodles in the seasoning and slammed those dry noodles onto my paper plate with a splat! Dry seasoned noodles are about as interesting as rearranging a sock drawer. But these were desperate times and called for desperate actions.

So, I ripped the pack open and bit into the dry crunchy noodles that quickly pasted up inside of my mouth. It was a chunky bland glob. I didn't choke. I almost choked, but I didn't –– I just ripped into the packet of season and sucked the salty imitation beef flavor out.

I repeated this over and over again, until all of the seasoning was gone and about half of the noodles remained.

"Raw noodles, yo? You a real animal, savage," my cousin laughed, holding a bag of hot food at the front door, "Any room left for some mozzarella sticks?"

"Of course!"

Two years later, I regularly made French toast, grilled cheese , and fried eggs. I also saw a television show called "The Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous." It was hosted by this guy with a rich voice named Robin Leach–– and I can't say that I took away many valuable lessons from the program other than the fact that anything could be better. We all need homes, but bigger homes full of toys provide a better living experience; everyone needs a toilet, but toilet seats could be golden, which I didn't understand, and still don't –– or those seats could have a generous extra amount of cushioning, which is obviously more understandable.

I learned that mom's dried seasoned noodles, and my own sucking the pack of flavor approach, was unacceptable and could be better.

So, the first thing I did was properly prepare the noodles . Ramen needs broth, a delicious salty fluid in which to suspend the noodles. This one simple fix instantly made me a fan, but understanding how luxury works committed me to noodles for life, because I did not have to just stop at the broth. I chopped and added onions, and the dish was better. I added hot sauce, and the dish was better; I saw the Korean dude enjoy his noodles with a boiled egg at the corner store near my house, so I added a boiled egg, and the dish was better. Pretty soon, onions, hot sauce, and a boiled egg were necessary for enjoying the dish–– but when I started cooking chicken, shrimp (or both!) in cast iron to add to my ramen, my struggle meal became gourmet.

It was a staple well into middle school and high school, all the way up until I discovered pho spots, which are also inexpensive and typically delicious. I mean, how many times can you say you went to a pho spot and it was terrible? The answer for me is zero and I eat it religiously.

So, here's what I put in my Top Ramen.

My gourmet Top Ramen

Yields 1 big-ass serving Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 5 minutes