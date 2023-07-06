"There's no way": Kayleigh McEnany rejects Trump's baseless claim that WH cocaine was Hunter Biden's

Ex-press secretary refuted Trump's suggestion that powder found in the White House belonged to the president's son

By Tatyana Tandanpolie

News Fellow

Published July 6, 2023 1:25PM (EDT)

Kayleigh McEnany interviews Johnny Joey Jones, author of Fox News Books' "Unbroken Bonds of Battle," at "Outnumbered" at Fox News Studios on June 27, 2023 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Kayleigh McEnany interviews Johnny Joey Jones, author of Fox News Books' "Unbroken Bonds of Battle," at "Outnumbered" at Fox News Studios on June 27, 2023 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday dismissed the suggestion that the cocaine found at the White House over the holiday weekend belonged to the president's son, Hunter Biden, The Hill reports.

"For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David. There is no way, it is inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period [at The White House], so I would rule him out at this point," the Fox News host said Thursday morning on the network's flagship program.

Related

Drugs in the White House? Horrors! Guess what: It wouldn't be the first time

Various outlets reported earlier this week that a suspicious white powder was found on the premises during a routine sweep of the White House. After testing the substance, the Secret Service said, it was confirmed to be cocaine.

On Wednesday McEnany's former boss, former President Donald Trump, slammed media coverage of the story and levied the suggestion that the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden, who has been open with the public about his history of drug use.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' & it wasn't really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," he concluded.

Trump also took aim at his former White House staffer in May, calling McEnany "milktoast" — a misspelling of "milquetoast" — over her commentary about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' poll numbers in the 2024 race for the Republican nomination, in which DeSantis is Trump's main opponent. 

Read more

about Donald Trump


By Tatyana Tandanpolie

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a news fellow at Salon. Born and raised in central Ohio, she moved to New York City in 2018 to pursue degrees in Journalism and Africana Studies at New York University. She is currently based in her home state and has previously written for local Columbus publications, including Columbus Monthly, CityScene Magazine and The Columbus Dispatch.

MORE FROM Tatyana Tandanpolie

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Brief Donald Trump Hunter Biden Joe Biden Kayleigh Mcenany Politics