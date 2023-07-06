"There's no way": Kayleigh McEnany rejects Trump's baseless claim that WH cocaine was Hunter Biden's

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday dismissed the suggestion that the cocaine found at the White House over the holiday weekend belonged to the president's son, Hunter Biden, The Hill reports.

"For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David. There is no way, it is inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period [at The White House], so I would rule him out at this point," the Fox News host said Thursday morning on the network's flagship program.

Various outlets reported earlier this week that a suspicious white powder was found on the premises during a routine sweep of the White House. After testing the substance, the Secret Service said, it was confirmed to be cocaine.

On Wednesday McEnany's former boss, former President Donald Trump, slammed media coverage of the story and levied the suggestion that the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden, who has been open with the public about his history of drug use.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' & it wasn't really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," he concluded.

Trump also took aim at his former White House staffer in May, calling McEnany "milktoast" — a misspelling of "milquetoast" — over her commentary about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' poll numbers in the 2024 race for the Republican nomination, in which DeSantis is Trump's main opponent.