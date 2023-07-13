Trump jokes about Hunter feeding Joe Biden cocaine "to give him energy"

During an episode of "The Rob Carson Show" on Thursday, Donald Trump was asked to comment on the recent discovery of cocaine in the White House, using the opportunity to craft a narrative about Hunter Biden "feeding" some to the president to give him energy.

"I would say perhaps, who knows, but I think perhaps it was a Hunter deal and they left it for him and he forgot to pick it up, just like he forgot to pick up his computer," Trump said. "I think that they know exactly who it was, but it sounds like it was left there for somebody to pick up, and I would think it was Hunter." Believing the Bidens to have been at the White House at the time in which the cocaine was on the premises, Trump went on to say, "I think this could be a re-run of the laptop from hell because he didn't pick that up. Wouldn't pick it up. And I think that maybe he didn't pick up the cocaine too, and feed a little bit to his father to give him energy."

The same day that Trump's interview aired, the Secret Service concluded its probe into the matter of the cocaine, failing to identify a suspect.