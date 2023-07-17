“You're going to be really sorry”: Megyn Kelly warns Fox News not to sue Tucker Carlson

Megyn Kelly warned Fox News not to sue Tucker Carlson, who is currently at odds with the conservative broadcast channel, after the two met privately over the weekend at the Turning Point Action conference in Florida where they were both featured speakers. "All I can tell you is to be a fly on that wall, your jaw would have dropped at some of the things that we exchanged. More on that as the days and weeks and months go by," Kelly said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" Monday. "They're just some really interesting things."

Carlson was fired from Fox News in April in the aftermath of Fox's $787.5 million settlement of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation suit. He is currently embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with the network, which sent him a cease-and-desist letter demanding that he stop producing videos for a new show he began on Twitter shortly after his ouster. Fox News accused Carlson of violating a contract that he signed with the network in November 2019 and amended in February 2021. The contract, which runs through January 2025, also restricts Carlson from appearing in media that is not under Fox's jurisdiction.

"It's not going to end well for you or anyone on your side if you go after him," Kelly continued in her message. "Just let him go. You fired him. He wants to get back the money, just wants to make a living doing news. Just let him. Don't be dumb."