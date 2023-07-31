Menacing Jonathan Majors shows up in new "Loki" trailer

Despite being arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges in March, Jonathan Majors' MCU presence appears to be uninterrupted, judging from the new "Loki" trailer. Tom Hiddleston's Loki is making his big return soon and it looks like he's got a lot on his plate from the get-go. Taking place after the first season's explosive finale, Season 2 of the Disney+ series follows our main antihero as he works with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to find Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), a female variant of Loki; Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), a TVA judge; and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), an animated anthropomorphic clock mascot of the TVA, who are all wreaking havoc in various timelines of the multiverse. Of course, Loki's journey is no easy feat. We can't forget about his impending showdown with the many variants of Kang the Conqueror (Majors).

That being said, "Loki" promises plenty of one-on-one showdowns, gnarly combat scenes and even pie from an Automat, which Loki is seen enjoying with his comrade Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). The series also introduces several new faces, including "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie and Liz Carr.

Watch a trailer for the second season of "Loki" below, via YouTube: