Mike Pence "doesn't recall" if he was told about plans to overturn 2020 election results

During a segment of “Meet the Press” on Sunday, the former VP blanks out on the chain of events prior to Jan. 6

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published August 13, 2023 4:08PM (EDT)

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

During a segment of "Meet the Press" on Sunday, host Chuck Todd inquired as to why Mike Pence "asked the Senate parliamentarian whether there were any other electors to consider during the process of Congress certifying the 2020 election," and he appeared to have a lapse in memory pertaining to the events leading up to Jan. 6. 

"I did ask the parliamentarian very directly, Chuck. I asked her because I was hearing rumors. I was reading in the newspaper that there were alternate electors. I just — I asked her point-blank," Pence said in a quote obtained from The Hill. When asked if anyone in Trump's White House was informing him of this, he went on to say, "I asked her if there were any other electors from any state, and she said there was not — I don't recall that, I just remember hearing it in the public. And I wanted a definitive answer whether or not the parliamentarian had received any additional electoral votes. She had not. So as you know, I — we actually changed the language as those Electoral College votes were recorded." 

Revealing that his conversation with the Senate parliamentarian took place on Jan. 3, he furthered, "I have no right to overturn the election. The constitution is quite clear. As vice president, my job was to preside over a joint session of Congress, where the Constitution says the Electoral College votes shall be opened and shall be counted, and I know by God's grace I did my duty that day." 


MORE FROM Kelly McClure