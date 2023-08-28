Green Day is selling Donald Trump’s mugshot T-shirts labeled "Nimrod"

Green Day is poking fun at Donald Trump and his recent arrest with new merchandise for a good cause. On Friday, the pop-punk band took to Instagram to announce the release of their new T-shirt featuring Trump's mugshot covered by the signature yellow "nimrod" sticker seen in their 1997 "Nimrod" album logo.

"Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only," Green Day wrote in the caption. The band also used the opportunity to take a jab at Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's alleged conspirators, by jokingly referring to Giuliani's legal defense fund: "Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires."

Trump and 18 other co-defendants were indicted on charges of racketeering and related offenses by a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury on Aug. 14. The ex-president ultimately surrendered to authorities in Georgia, where he was arrested, booked and later released on a $200,000 bond. Trump's mugshot, which made history as the first ever presidential mugshot, was taken less than two weeks later on Aug. 24.

This isn't the first time Green Day has blatantly expressed their dislike for Trump and his cronies. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong condemned Trump's political views a few months after his inauguration: "I feel like the government is trying to create a culture war between us in a lot of ways. They're trying to get between your average citizens based on red and blue. I think we're in a crisis mode right now."

He added, "I want people to feel unity when they come to a show. At the same time, I'm not going to p*** out on saying what I feel about [Trump] and his administration."