"Did you hear the question?": Mitch McConnell freezes up at news conference — 2nd time in last month

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday appeared to freeze again during a conference with reporters in his state, pausing for more than 30 seconds after being asked if he would pursue re-election, NBC News reports. When the episode became apparent, an aide approached McConnell and asked, "Did you hear the question, senator?" But McConnell remained unresponsive.

Once McConnell's freeze had ended, he briefly addressed another question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, another Republican. He was then asked about former President Donald Trump. In both instances, his aide had to repeat the question to him. McConnell dismissed the latter question on the grounds that he does not usually engage in Trump-related matters and then left. The Kentucky Republican spoke for about 20 minutes during the event before the Q&A session with the media. He was not asked about the episode before his departure and his office did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. The 81-year-old senator had previously frozen for 19 seconds during a Capitol Hill press conference in July before he was escorted away from the cameras. Shortly after, he returned to the podium and continued the event, telling reporters, "I'm fine."