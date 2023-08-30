Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to reveal that she had adopted her onscreen feline companion from the "Sex and the City" spinoff "And Just Like That" in real life. Carrie Bradshaw's cat, Shoe, now has a brand new name in the Parker-Broderick household: Lotus. Parker revealed that Lotus was officially adopted from the humane society in April.

"He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety," Parker shared. "Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila whom we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that's because he is."

Fans of "And Just Like That" may recognize Shoe/Lotus from Season 2, when he's rescued by Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) before Carrie adopts the cat as her own. Under Parker's post, her "And Just Like That" co-star Kristin Davis wrote "Love [him] so much," while Amy Sedaris said, "A little scene stealer is what that is!!" The nonprofit organization PETA also celebrated the news, writing, "Aww! Lotus is precious. Thank you for welcoming him into your family and making a difference for homeless animals everywhere by promoting adoption!"