Jimmy Buffett got in one last summer before shipping off to the big Margaritaville in the sky

There's a poetry to Jimmy Buffett checking out just prior to a holiday that celebrates working. As a musician who built a reputation for himself as someone who encouraged grabbing on to leisure — and a frosty margarita — whenever possible, you can almost hear him saying, "Labor? Hard pass," before kicking up his heels in a swaying hammock one last time.

According to an official statement posted to his website, "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many." He was 76-years-old. No cause of death has been given at this time.

Throughout his career, Buffett shrugged off pressure to seem "cool" or insert himself as a cog in the machine of industry or publicity. His best known song, "Margaritaville" (released in 1977) was his only Top 10 hit. "What seems like a simple ditty about getting blotto and mending a broken heart turns out to be a profound meditation on the often painful inertia of beach dwelling," Spin magazine wrote in 2021. "The tourists come and go, one group indistinguishable from the other. Waves crest and break whether somebody is there to witness it or not. Everything that means anything has already happened and you're not even sure when." Buffett broke the mold, and the world is a little less chill with him gone.