Giuliani says Trump is “really, really upset” about Peter Navarro's contempt conviction

In a conversation with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Friday, Rudy Giuliani said that he was with Donald Trump when the news broke that his ex-trade adviser, Peter Navarro, had been convicted of contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee relating to their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"This one really got to me," Giuliani commented.

Giving insight on the former president's mood that day, he said, "I've got to tell you, he was really, really upset about it."

According to The Guardian, Giuliani told Bolling that pending criminal charges against him and Trump were "one thing" – but that it was different to see "your family, your friends, the people working for you" in the midst of similar legal strife.

"I mean, this is absurd," he said.

Trump himself took to Truth Social this week to offer support to Navarro, writing a description of just how "upset" he was, saying, "can't believe that these Fascist Monsters have so viciously gone after the great Peter Navarro for defying the totally partisan January 6th Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs."