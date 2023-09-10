Your guide to the basics of UFOs, UAPs and interstellar alien intelligence

Space is big and it can take decades or longer to travel between solar systems. So if aliens came to visit Earth, they might travel between dimensions instead.

The interdimensional UFO hypothesis proposes that UAP sightings are the result of non-human intelligent life which exists in dimensions that coexist with our own, but which remain largely out of normal human view. The theory stands in contrast to the extraterrestrial UFO hypothesis which maintains that UFO sightings are the result of non-human intelligent life which physically travel to earth from another planet or physical location.

In media interviews, former US Intelligence official and whistleblower David Grusch has suggested that, regarding the origin of UAP, "it could be that this is not necessarily extraterrestrial, and it's actually coming from a higher dimensional physical space that might be co-located right here."

The interdimensional UFO or UAP hypothesis has a considerable history in academia and has been advanced by renown scientists such as Jacques Vallée. Some have theorized that multidimensional non-human intelligent life may be able to exist across dimensions not accessible to the three spatial dimensions typically observable by humans.

