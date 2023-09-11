Another day, another recall: If you are a sausage fan and happen to have any Hillshire Farm brand smoked sausages in your fridge or freezer, you might want to check them out.

As reported by Jelisa Castrodale at Food & Wine, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of more than 15,000 pounds of smoked sausage, which is being recalled due to potential "extraneous materials . . . specifically bone fragments." The particular item is the Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage Made with pork, turkey and beef; the affected sausages are sold in 14-ounce packages with a November 11, 2023 use-by date. Hillshire Farm notified FSIS of the issue and Castrodale reports that "as of this writing, there has been one 'oral injury' related to eating the affected sausage, but there have been no illnesses or hospitalizations related to eating the recalled products."

The sausages were reportedly sold in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. If you do have this product in your home, be sure to return it for a full refund or discard it. You can also call Hillshire Farms at 1-855-382-3101 with any questions. This recall comes after a Conagra Brand frozen food recall, a Twin City Foods, Inc, frozen vegetable recall and numerous recent Trader Joe's recalls.