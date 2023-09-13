"The View" host Joy Behar says Kevin McCarthy is "beholden to the dumbest wing in his party"

During a segment of "The View" on Wednesday, hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg took turns slamming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's announcement earlier this week that he is ordering House Republicans to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

"Is there anything more pathetic than this Kevin McCarthy, who is beholden to the dumbest wing in his party?" Behar said. "Can you imagine anybody in Congress speaking to Nancy Pelosi like that? She would smack them down in two seconds."

That comment is in reference to a clip shown earlier in the segment in which Matt Gaetz is heard firmly telling McCarthy to "dust off" a written agreement from January concerning Biden's impeachment and "begin to comply."

Weighing in with her own thoughts on the efforts made to impeach the president, Goldberg said, "Do whatever you have to do. And when you get all the stuff you think you got, come to us and let us know. I wanna see."

Watch a clip from Wednesday's episode here: