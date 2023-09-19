Deviled eggs that even God would cosign

I love deviled eggs. So much so that it is extremely embarrassing for me to admit that I thought they were called "doubled eggs," well into my teens, both because of thick Baltimore accents and how they are made–– I mean you literally take out the yolk and add a bunch of ingredients to it, which in actuality doubles the egg.

I also inaccurately thought of deviled eggs as being exclusively soul food. It is not strange to go to a Black function, maybe a holiday dinner and hear "Hey Auntie, lemme get yams, seafood salad, macaroni salad, three turkey meatballs and four of those double-eggs!" So, I'm guessing that you could probably imagine the wild look on my face, when I posted up a bar — in a mostly white neighborhood, with a mostly white staff — and saw three different types of deviled eggs on the menu.

I was even more surprised, when a dude who looked like Kelsey Grammer from that show "Frazier" sat two stools down from me and devoured about three orders. Frasier was eating those devil eggs so hard that I thought he was going to mess around and gnaw off his index finger. A chunky scoop of yellow even bounced onto his argyle sweater — and, yes, he ate that too.

Later I learned that deviled eggs are essentially soul food for white people, much like casserole. According to the History Channel, the dish dates all the way back to Ancient Rome, where they cooked eggs with "spicy sauces" which were served as appetizers. The dish didn't become what we know it as today until an1896 cookbook suggested "mayonnaise as a way to bind ground egg yolks together."

My mother, the original egg master, had a delicious recipe that tasted nothing like the deviled eggs I had at my aunt's, grandma's or neighbor's house.

See, most people I know leaned on the salty, but my brilliant mom opted for sugar. What better way could she convince us kids to eat all of that cholesterol­­? At least the white part had protein. When I graduated from the boy who was asked to bring paper plates or bags of ice to the function to the man who was capable of making a dish, I took the liberty of combining both worlds, the savory and the sweet.

Most deviled eggs recipes call for mustard, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and paprika. And if you abide by those ingredients than congratulations, you successfully leaned how to use google. Now pay attention while I tell you how to makes the Devil's eggs like a pro.

D's salty and sweet deviled eggs

Yields 12 deviled eggs Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 8 minutes