AOC slams Fox News for having "nothing to say" about Boebert's "Beetlejuice" antics

In a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., weighed-in on Lauren Boebert's wild night at the "Beetlejuice" musical in Denver a couple weeks back — which was widely covered by most outlets, with but a peep from Fox News.

Speaking her truth on what she rightfully views as a disparity here, AOC drew a comparison between how Fox seems to hound her every move, while Boebert was shown leniency after surveillance footage from the night in question captured her vaping, being generally unruly, and engaging in heavy petting with her male companion in a crowded theater.

"All I gotta say is, I can't go out to lunch in Florida in my free time — not doing anything, just eating outside — and it's wall-to-wall Fox News coverage. And then you have a member of Congress engaging in sexually lewd acts in a public theater and they got nothing to say," Ocasio-Cortez commented. "I danced to Phoenix once in college and it was like all over the place. But putting on a whole show of their own at 'Beetlejuice' and there's nothing? I'm just saying, be consistent. That's all I'm asking for. Equal treatment. I don't expect it, but come on."

While Fox did cover the fact that Boebert and her date were ejected from the musical for their behavior, and later covered her apology for the way she behaved that night, the whole groping part seemed to be swept under the rug.