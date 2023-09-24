Fall starts this weekend. You know what that means! Our cozy soup season era has started. And step aside, canned soups: A recipe like this is so, so much better.

This astonishingly simple autumnal soup recipe, courtesy of Chef Hector Laguna of Botanist Restaurant in Vancouver, is the perfect choice for those blustery autumn nights that are just around the bend.

With only five ingredients (plus one optional) and a super short cook time, this is an amazing option for any fall weeknight. Conversely, make a big batch and then enjoy it throughout the week.

No matter soup strategy approach, this recipe is a real winner.

Apple and Parsnip Soup

Yields 06 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes