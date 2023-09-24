Fall starts this weekend. You know what that means! Our cozy soup season era has started. And step aside, canned soups: A recipe like this is so, so much better.
This astonishingly simple autumnal soup recipe, courtesy of Chef Hector Laguna of Botanist Restaurant in Vancouver, is the perfect choice for those blustery autumn nights that are just around the bend.
With only five ingredients (plus one optional) and a super short cook time, this is an amazing option for any fall weeknight. Conversely, make a big batch and then enjoy it throughout the week.
No matter soup strategy approach, this recipe is a real winner.
Ingredients
2 pounds heirloom apples, peeled and diced (peels reserved)
2 pounds parsnips, peeled and diced
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon citric acid, optional
Salt, to taste
Grapeseed oil, as needed (or any other neutral oil)
Vegetable stock, as needed
Directions
-
In a small pot over medium heat, place apples, parsnips and the bulk of the apple peels and barely cover with grapeseed oil.
-
Cover and cook until very soft. Don't bring to a boil!
-
Take the pot off the heat and cool down to room temperature.
-
Once cooled down, blend in batches in a food processor or Vitamix, adding vegetable stock as needed in order to achieve the right consistency.
-
Season with salt.
-
To serve: Serve in large bowls. If you'd like, add protein (like shrimp, as pictured), infused oils or fried parsnip and/or apple peels for garnish.
