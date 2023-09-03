As the seasons change, try Julia Child's 5 most comforting fall recipes

And just like that —that show got much better, didn't it? — it's September. And as that subtle crispness begins to permeate the air in many regions, food cravings and meal planning go from grilling and salads to heavier, richer meals. The prime chef whose recipes fit that mold, for me at least, is Julia Child.

Every fall, as the leaves begin to change colors and dot the landscapes, I lean into my Julia Child era.

For some reason, I associate her with the season, as well as early winter. No matter if you've been cooking her recipes or 50 years, got into her only because of "Julie & Julia," or are a brand new fan, there's nothing like a Julia Child recipe. Comforting, reliable and timeless, Child's food makes for the perfect sustenance for a cool, blustery night leading into wintertime and the holidays.

With "Julie & Julia" author Julie Powell's recent passing, I revisited her warm, inviting book and the subsequent film version. Much like Powell (or Amy Adams' depiction of Powell in the film version of "Julie & Julia," I sometimes like to imagine Julia as a pal, hanging out in the kitchen and sipping a martini while I cook and eat.

Leisurely cooking a Julia-inspired feast, soundtracked by my favorite Spotify playlists while leaves fall outside and scarecrows, gourds and Halloween decorations begin to decorate the streets — it doesn't get much better than that.

Here are some Julia Child staples that truly will never, ever steer you wrong. If you have a tattered, stained old copy of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," now's the best time to pull it out. Otherwise, use these handy recipe links to perfume your home and satiate your family with some of Child's classics. In her words: "Bon appetit!"

01 Beef bourguignon Go ahead: Say it in Julia Child's voice. You know you want to. Possibly Child's most iconic dish, there is truly nothing like beef bourguignon on a cool or cold night. It is the epitome of "stick-to-your-ribs" cooking and the long cook-time results in something outrageously delicious, warming and filling. Something I've always appreciated about Child's recipes are the consideration which go into them; most recipes today wouldn't have you buy a chunk of bacon , remove he rind, cut into lardons, simmer in water, drain and dry, then crisp up. There's a real "old-school" intentionality here and throughout Child's recipes that I always find refreshing.

02 Coq au vin Coq au vin is another Child staple and for many, the first dish that comes to mind when thinking of Julia. I'm not a dark meat person, so I rarely make it, but it really does have that special je ne sais quoi, if you will. A perfect iteration of the classic, it contains chicken, bacon, red wine , broth and mushrooms ; the end result is truly so much more than the sum of its parts, as the wine imparts a deep richness and the sauce is liquid gold. Try not to drink it straight from the pan.

