Trump lashes out at Howard Stern on Truth Social, calling him a "broken weirdo"

In a tirade unleashed upon Truth Social on Saturday, Trump lashed out at radio show host Howard Stern in response to comments made by the popular shock jock which he took extreme offense at.

"The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience," Trump wrote. "Until just recently, I haven't heard his name mentioned in years. I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any longer. I don't know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn't be much. His influence is gone, and without that, he's got NOTHING - Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!"

Trump's explosion of raw emotion here is in reference to Stern saying he takes being called "woke" as a compliment during a recent episode of "The Howard Stern Radio Show." In that same episode, Stern said point-blank that he doesn't believe the 2020 election was "rigged."