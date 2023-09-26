"Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" trailer: Hear Bill Pullman's Southern drawl as the infamous patriarch

Lifetime loves its "ripped from the headlines" movies, so it was just a matter of time before the network tackled the Murdaugh murders. Why let Netflix take all the glory?

In "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie," Bill Pullman plays Alex Murdaugh, who in March this year was guilty of the double homicide of his wife and son. In a trailer for the film, we see Pullman acting as a rather abusive father to son Paul (Curtis Tweedier) and cold husband to Maggie (Lauren Robek).

The movie will delve into the true story of the privileged and wealthy Murdaugh family that created a legal dynasty in South Carolina's low country by handling criminal cases in the state's 14th circuit district. Even before the 2021 murders, the family was connected to a slew of suspicious activity, ranging from the mysterious death of a young woman in a boating accident to swiping funds from clients to fund an opioid addiction.

In the trailer Lifetime released Tuesday, Pullman, a veteran actor known for "The Sinner" and "Independence Day," embraces his role with gusto. He's imposing, rolls out a delicious Southern drawl and looks generally shady.

Take a look:

The two-part movie premieres Oct. 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.