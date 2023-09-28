Clip from "Beetlejuice" used in bizarre new Trump campaign video

A new campaign video shared to Truth Social by Donald Trump on Wednesday kicks off with a clip from "Beetlejuice," the 1988 comedy/horror film directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton as "the ghost with the most" himself. And while it's uncertain if the inclusion of this clip is a nod to Lauren Boebert being thrown out of a Denver production of the musical inspired by the film a few weeks back, it sure seems likely.

In the brief clip from "Beetlejuice," Alec Baldwin as Adam Maitland and Geena Davis as Barbara Maitland are engaging with a television set, which is a running theme throughout the rest of Trump's video, which also features clips from "The Goonies," "Napoleon Dynamite," "Forrest Gump," "Gremlins," and many others that have no apparent connection with one another aside from the fact that many of the clips feature television sets.

Interspersed in all of this, snippets of Trump are shown from throughout the past few years while a voiceover from the former president and 2024 hopeful sings his own praises, asking viewers to "choose greatness."

Watch here.