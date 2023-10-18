Dolly Parton talks greedy politicians, present and past during appearance on "The View"

During a segment of "The View" on Wednesday to promote her new book, "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," as well as her new album, "Rockstar," Dolly Parton did something she doesn't do very often — talk politics — while breaking down the inspiration for the track, "World On Fire," which features the lyrics "greedy politicians, present and past, they wouldn't know the truth if it bit 'em in the a**"

Speaking to the hosts about the sleepless night that led her to first sit down and play around with the song a little, during a bolt of creativity she's experienced countless times in her vast career, Parton set the scene, saying, "I thought, well, I don't know what I'm doing up but I'll make me a cup of coffee, and all of a sudden I started singing this song because I had watched the news the night before, as I have many times, thinking what in the world are we doing to each other and to this world?"

Describing her writing process in further detail, she said, "I just felt led to write the song. I've got one more song I have to add to the 'Rockstar' album and my heart was just heavy with all the stuff, that I'm sure we're all heavy-hearted about these days. And I was just trying to throw a little light and try to make us think a little about what we're doing and seeing, if we might step up and try to make a change."

