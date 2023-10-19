U.S. receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, Pentagon official says

Dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) are being sent to the U.S. government each month, according to an annual report from the Pentagon released Wednesday. The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has received about 800 reports of unidentified phenomena since April, as reported by CNN, compared to the 650 reports received in August 2022. Office director Sean Kirkpatrick said about half contain enough data to be ruled out as "mundane things," but 2-4% require further investigation. The report said most sightings originate near restricted airspace, and Kirkpatrick said the office expects “hundreds, if not thousands” more reports in the near future.

“There are some indicators that are concerning that may be attributed to foreign activity, and we are investigating those very hard,” Kirkpatrick told CNN, adding that his office of more than 40 employees has transferred a lot of cases to law enforcement. "There are ways to hide in our noise that always concern me ... It could just be a foreign entity. It could be a hobbyist. It could be anybody ... And those are the things that we have to look into.”

The report attributes some of the increase in reported sightings to the Federal Aviation Administration — which has started to provide more information on air safety incidents to the Pentagon — along with other increases from additional sensors near restricted airspace. No UAP reports mentioned adverse health effects, flight-path interruption, interference with military craft or other direct threats, though the report says "the mere presence of UAP in airspace represents a potential hazard to flight safety."